Dundalk FC sign Cammy Smith on loan from Dundee United

Dundalk FC last night confirmed the loan signing of Cammy Smith from Dundee United.

A native of Aberdeen, the 24-year-old attacker came through the youth set-up at Pittodrie, making his debut for his home town club at the age of 16 in 2012. He made 76 league appearances for the Dons, scoring three times and picking up a League Cup winners medal against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2014.

Loan spells at Dundee United and St Mirren followed before he joined the Paisley club on a permanent basis ahead of the 2017-2018 season. Ten goals in 34 league appearances followed as St Mirren won the Championship, earning Smith the club’s Player of the Year award.

Smith returned to Dundee United last January but has started just one league game this season. He spent a week with the Dundalk squad at their pre-season training camp in Spain recently, playing in the friendly against CFR Cluj.

“I had a proper look at the lads and they had a proper look at me in Spain which was really good,” he told DundalkFC.com after putting pen to paper. “I’m here now to work hard and try and get back enjoying my football.”

Capped at U16, U17, U19 and U21 level for Scotland, Smith was once described by former manager Craig Brown as the ‘Bergkamp of Aberdeen’, and he said that he was hoping to add something to Dundalk’s forward play.

“I like to chip in with goals and create chances so I’d like to think that I’ll add something at the top end of the field.”

Speaking about his new acquisition, Dundalk manager Vinny Perth said that Smith would add flexibility to his squad.

“Cammy is an extremely talented player who can play in any of the three positions behind the striker,” said Perth. “He is hardworking and an extremely technical player.

“He is on loan until the summer with a view to making it a permanent deal and we obviously hope that happens because it will mean he has had a good spell with us.”

Picture by Ciaran Culligan Photography/Dundalk FC