Dundalk FC slip to first defeat after late Rovers’ revival

Dundalk FC suffered their first defeat of the new season after losing 3-2 to title rivals Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium last night.

Dylan Watts had given the home side a 20th minute lead when he fired in at the second attempt from Ronan Finn’s cross.

Dundalk were back on level terms just two minutes later with Jordan Flores volleyed in from Michael Duffy’s corner for a goal which has been tipped for FIFA’s Puskas Award such was its quality.

Here it is again, in all its glory, without that little streaming stutter.

The cross really is a belter too.#rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/iF2yjiZsdG — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 28, 2020

Vinny Perth’s side were on top for the remainder of the half after that with Cammy Smith having an effort cleared off the line but it was Rovers who emerged on top at the start of the second half.

Tallaght was rocked on 63 minutes however when Dundalk took the lead against the run of play. Daniel Kelly slipped Patrick Hoban in with the striker dinking past Alan Mannus to make it 2-1.

Shamrock Rovers 1-2 Dundalk – The champions take the lead after Pat Hoban finishes off neatly from a Dan Kelly through-ball but questions have to be asked of the Rovers midfield. #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/1lwcvuAaW2 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 28, 2020

Having upped the ante after falling behind, Rovers deservedly drew level on 71 minutes when Roberto Lopes headed in from Jack Byrne’s corner at the near post.

Shamrock Rovers 2-2 Dundalk – Roberto Lopes levels things up with a neat header from a Jack Byrne corner. Game on. #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/LbnyEBSdhm — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 28, 2020

Byrne then sealed the victory for Rovers with a superb left foot finish seven minutes from the end.

Shamrock Rovers 3-2 Dundalk – Jack Byrne curls a sublime effort home from the edge of the box to put Rovers in front #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/j6MzI0fOWF — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 28, 2020

The result sees the Hoops move three points clear of Dundalk, who will be looking to bounce back when they travel to Ballybofey to face Finn Harps next Friday. One positive for Dundalk last night was the arrival in the squad of new Serbian recruit Stefan Colovic, who was an unused substitute.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Joey O’Brien (Liam Scales 13), Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Greg Bolger, Aaron McEneff; Ronan Finn, Dylan Watts (Rory Gaffney 64); Jack Byrne, Neil Farrugia; Aaron Greene.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett (Georgie Kelly 85); Cammy Smith (Will Patching 77), Jordan Flores (Daniel Kelly 58), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).