Dundalk FC striker Hoban helps Mollie’s birthday dreams come true

A young Dundalk FC fan’s birthday dream came true earlier this week when her favourite player Patrick Hoban showed up to celebrate the big day with her.

Mollie Mullen was left speechless when the star striker turned up at her home on Wednesday night to mark her ninth birthday.

The Scoil Mhuire na nGael student first made a wish for Hoban to come to her house for her birthday last summer while sitting on the Wishing Chair at Dublin Zoo.

Thanks to Wayne McCrink and Liam Burns, her father Kevin arranged for Patrick to visit the Mullen family home in Kingswood on Wednesday much to Mollie’s surprise.

Kevin told dundalkfc.com: “Nobody but myself and my wife Ciara knew about it.

“Mollie kept asking for her Patrick Hoban-themed birthday cake so when the bell rang I told her it was one of my friends and that we would eat it when he came in.

“When Pat walked in, it took a few seconds for the penny to drop and she was speechless!” he laughed.

“Pat stayed for almost an hour, signing pictures and chatted away, watching some of the Manchester United and Wolves game. Fair play to him, he was brilliant, a real credit to himself and the club.”

Mollie’s love for the ‘Hobanator’ goes back to the final league game of the 2018 season when she was a mascot for the clash with St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park.

“She wanted to walk out with Pat before the game so goalkeeping coach Steve Williams took her over to him in the warm-up,” said Kevin.

“Pat told her that he’d score a goal for her so when he hit the net during the game, she was in love!

“Lots of kids who are Mollie’s age idolise the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Paul Pogba but over the past six or seven years in Dundalk, we have had our own heroes and it’s great to see children in the area look up to them like that,” he added.

“She was showing all of her classmates the reaction on social media on Thursday,” he added, “and it’s definitely a birthday she will never forget.”

