Dundalk FC striker Kelly joins St Patrick’s Athletic on loan

St Patrick’s Athletic last night announced the loan signing of Dundalk FC striker Georgie Kelly until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old will link up with his former Oriel Park team-mate Stephen O’Donnell with former striker David McMillan rumoured to be joining the Lilywhites as a replacement.

Speaking to stpatsfc.com Saints’ manager O’Donnell was very excited with the new signing.

He said: “I’m delighted to get Georgie on board, I worked with him at Dundalk and it’s a big coup for us.

“The season is going to be a whirlwind when it kicks back in, it’s a real boost for us in our attacking options and adding Georgie to the list gives us another dimension.”

As part of the conditions of the move Kelly is not available to face his former club on Friday night.

“The option to go out on loan came about really quickly over the weekend,” said Kelly.

“Dundalk just told me that I was free to go and talk to a couple of clubs and within a couple of days, I made the decision that Pat’s was the right place to be.

“It all moved on really quickly and now I’m just looking forward to getting going and getting started and hopefully picking up a few points.”