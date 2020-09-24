Dundalk FC to admit 100 fans to Oriel Park for Shamrock Rovers game on Sunday

Dundalk Football Club have confirmed hat 100 supporters will be permitted to attend Sunday evening’s SSE Airtricity League game with Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

The club say the initiative is in line with current Government regulations and is completely dependent on Co Louth (Level Two) not being a part of any further restrictions.

A statement from the club said: “The 100 supporters will be drawn at random. All supporters must be current season ticket holders and must agree to follow strict protocols in order to attend the game.

“To facilitate the safe return of supporters, the club has put a number of conditions in place. Supporters must agree to abide by all of these protocols before admission:

Completion of an online COVID-19 questionnaire.

Temperature checks prior to entering Oriel Park.

Dundalk FC encourages all supporters to wear face masks on their way to, and inside, Oriel Park.

Each ticket is non-transferable. If a supporter can not make the game they must return the ticket to the club and another supporter’s name will be drawn.

Any juvenile supporters who are drawn must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who must also be a current season ticket holder.

“Those who gain entry to the ground will be seated in the north-east (town end) terrace and The Shed on a first-come, first-served basis. The main stand is unavailable to supporters as it will be used by both sets of substitutes, along with media and match delegates.

“Social distancing will be carried out at all times in the ground unless supporters come from the same household.”

The match against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday evening will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two at 7.30pm. Filippo Giovagnoli’s side are in Europa League action tonight when they take on Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova. A stream of the game can be found here.