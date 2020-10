Dundalk FC have been drawn to face Arsenal, Rapid Wien and Molde in Group B of the Europa League.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side booked their place in this year’s competition following a 3-1 win over KÍ Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium last night.

The opening game will be played on October 22nd with Dundalk’s season now set to continue until at least December 10th.

Exact fixture details will be confirmed later.