Dundalk FC to face Derry City on opening day of new season

Dundalk FC have been drawn to face Derry City at Oriel Park on the opening day of the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

The new campaign will get underway on Friday February 14th when Vinny Perth’s side will be looking to retain the title for a third year in-a-row.

The first away game is scheduled for the following week on Friday February 21st against newly promoted Shelbourne in Tolka Park.

Full fixtures below…

Before the league begins Dundalk will host Shamrock Rovers in the President’s Cup final at Oriel Park on Sunday February 9th. Kick-off time is to be confirmed.