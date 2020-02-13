Dundalk FC to help raise awarness for autism in memory of Daragh McNally

Oriel Park is set to turn blue this Friday night as Dundalk FC highlight autism awareness.

A bucket collection, held in memory of local youngster Daragh McNally who passed away from cancer late last year, will take place ahead of the club’s opening league match of the season at home to Derry City this Friday night.

All proceeds raised on the night will go towards the Realt na Mara Autism Unit and the Maria Goretti Foundation in Lordship, which has been described as “Daragh’s fun house.”

All support for the collection is most appreciated.

Writing on their website this morning, Dundalk FC said: “Friday night’s game with Derry City is the first at Oriel Park since 11-year-old Daragh McNally passed away last November.

“Dundalk FC, with the support of Daragh’s family, would like to mark the occasion by celebrating Daragh’s life and raising awareness about autism.

“On your way into the ground, and again at half-time, you will see a bucket collection in aid of local autistic services. Please, dig deep and empty your pockets. The money raised from the collection will go to two of the places that helped Daragh immensely, the Maria Goretti Centre in Lordship and the autism unit at Realt na Mara Primary School.

“During the warm-up, our players will wear blue t-shirts, proudly bearing an image of Daragh in his Dundalk kit, and his parents Paul and Colleen, brother Nathan and little sisters Naoise and Layla will release 60 blue balloons before kick-off to commemorate his life and one of his favourite activities. Nathan will then raise the 2019 champions flag in front of the main stand. We would ask all of our supporters to make a contribution to #DaraghsDay.”

Daragh’s mum Colleen added: “Dundalk FC are raising awareness for Autism this Friday night in honour of our beautiful boy Daragh. Please support. 💙💙💙💙”

Daragh, from Medebawn on the Avenue Road, passed away last November after a short battle with cancer. He was just 11 years old.