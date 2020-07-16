Dundalk FC to host four weeks of summer camps
Dundalk FC in conjunction with Fyffes will hold four summer camps at Oriel Park this month and next.
The camps are open to boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 14.
The first camp begins on Monday July 27th with others to follow on the weeks commencing August 3rd, August 10th and August 17th.
The camps cost €70 and will run from 10am to 1pm each day. Participants will receive a Dundalk FC Fyffes Goodie Bag, a Dundalk FC football, Fyffes Water Bottle, Dundalk FC Snood and certificate of completion.
To book your place call 042 9335894 or email office@dundalkfc.com