Dundalk FC to host Shamrock Rovers in President’s Cup final

Dundalk FC are set to host the 2020 President’s Cup against Shamrock Rovers in February

The Lilywhites were drawn at home for the season’s curtain raiser with the President’s Cup final set to take place on Sunday February 9th, with kick-off time to be confirmed.

The SSE Airtricity League champions will welcome the Extra.ie FAI Cup Champions in a replay of this year’s FAI Cup final which saw Shamrock Rovers lift the trophy after a penalty shoot-out victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Fixtures for the new SSE Airtricity League season, which gets underway on Friday February 14th, are due for release at 1pm tomorrow.