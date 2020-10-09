Dundalk FC to open Europa League campaign against Molde in Tallaght Stadium

Dundalk FC have announced that their Europa League Group B opener against Molde FK will be played at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday October 22nd at 5.55pm.

The game had originally been scheduled for the Aviva Stadium but has been moved to Tallaght to avoid a clash with the Ireland v Italy Six Nations game two days later.

The club’s subsequent group matches against Rapid Wien on November 26th and Arsenal on December 10th will go ahead, as scheduled, at the Aviva Stadium.