Dundalk FC to stream Europa League tie from Andorra

Dundalk FC are set to stream their Europa League second qualifying round tie with Andorran champions Inter Club on their website free of charge for fans this Thursday.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side flew out to Andorra today ahead of the game which kicks-off at 6.30pm Irish time.

Further details on the streaming will be revealed shortly.

Meanwhile, if Dundalk progress to face Sheriff Tiraspol in the next round then Sunday’s scheduled trip to face Cork City at Turner’s Cross will be postponed.