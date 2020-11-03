Dundalk FC travel to Vienna despite terror attacks in Austrian capital

Dundalk FC have confirmed they will travel to Vienna this morning despite the terrorist attacks that occurred in the Austrian capital last night.

The squad checked in at Dublin Airport this morning ahead of their Europa League Group B match against Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Austrian police have urged people to stay indoors today as they hunt for suspects after a multiple gun attack in Vienna that killed four people.

A gunman shot dead by police has been identified as a 20-year-old “Islamist terrorist”. He was released early from jail in December.

Seven of the 17 people wounded have life-threatening injuries. Gunmen opened fire at six locations in the city centre on Monday evening.

Two men and two women were shot dead.

The shooting began just hours before Austria was to reimpose a coronavirus lockdown, with people out in bars and restaurants enjoying a final night of relative freedom.

Before departing from Dublin, Dundalk FC tweeted: “This is obviously a very difficult time for the people of Vienna and our thoughts go out to everyone in the Austrian capital.”