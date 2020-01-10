Dundalk FC trialist Perez bound for New York City

Dundalk FC trialist Jesus Perez is on his way to the MLS after being drafted by New York City FC last night.

The 22-year-old’s name came to prominence earlier this week when he was spotted by a female fan on dating app Tinder claiming to be a “footballer for Dundalk FC.”

This led to massive speculation that Vinny Perth was set to wrap up a deal for the midfielder, who has most recently played for the University of Illinois’ UIC Flames.

Several prominent football websites reported that Dundalk FC had been beaten to the announcement by Perez’s presence on Tinder using his nickname ‘Chino’.

However the player confirmed last night that he was New York bound despite recently training with the Lilywhites.

He said: “My name is on here, but this isn’t just for me! This is for the support of my family, friends and coaches back home! Thank you NYCFC for the opportunity, let’s get to work.”

The club joked via social media after his draft pick: “No Netflix and chill then so?”

Dundalk FC continue to prepare for the new season and will play their first pre-season friendly at home to UCD this day next week on Friday January 17th.