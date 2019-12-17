Dundalk FC trio up for SWAI Personality of the Year award

Dundalk FC trio Vinny Perth, Sean Gannon and Chris Shields are among the nominees for the 2019 SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland flagship awards.

The Personality of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year awards will be presented at the banquet in Dublin’s Clayton Burlington Hotel on Friday January 10th for what will be the 60th annual SWAI showpiece,

In the Personality of the Year shortlist, the six nominees are split evenly between three managers and three players, who all enjoyed memorable seasons in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth, Shamrock Rovers head coach Stephen Bradley and Bohemians manager Keith Long have all been shortlisted for their success in 2019.

Perth took over from Stephen Kenny and ensured the Lilywhites retained their Premier Division crown, while Bradley ended Rovers’ 32-year wait for the FAI Cup.

European football will return to Dalymount Park for the first time since 2013 after Long guided the Gypsies to a third place finish.

Dundalk duo Seán Gannon and Chris Shields have been recognised for their consistently excellent performances all year, while Jack Byrne completes the six-man shortlist having forced his way into the senior Republic of Ireland squad with his displays for Shamrock Rovers.

For the Goalkeeper of the Year award, Rovers, Dundalk and Bohemians once again make up the representation with Gary Rogers, Alan Mannus and James Talbot getting the nod respectively.

The Lilywhites’ No 1 had a record-breaking season domestically and in Europe while the Hoops stopper was the hero with his saves in the FAI Cup final penalty shootout.

At 22-years-old, Talbot is the youngest player nominated across both categories and he showed his class as he, too, was recognised with an international call-up by Mick McCarthy.