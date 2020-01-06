Dundalk FC unveil first pre-season fixtures

The first of Dundalk FC’s 2020 pre-season fixtures have been announced.

Vinny Perth’s side begin their schedule at home against UCD on Friday January 17th with the match kicking off at 7.45pm at Oriel Park.

The champions then embark on a week long training camp in Spain where they will face Romanian champions CFR Cluj at a venue to be confirmed on Wednesday January 22nd (kick-off 5pm). On Friday 24th the Lilywhitesthen take on Russian outfit CSKA Moscow at the Hotel Campoamor kicking off at 4pm.

This goes along with the President’s Cup tie with Shamrock Rovers on Sunday February 9th at Oriel Park.

More fixtures will be confirmed over the coming days.