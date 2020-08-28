Dundalk FC’s clash with Derry City postponed due to international call-ups

Dundalk FC’s next league game away to Derry City has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium was due to take place on Friday September 4th but will now be played on a new date after a number of Derry City players were included in the Northern Irish U21 squad. Dundalk’s Darragh Leahy has also been included in the Republic of Ireland U21 training squad which gathers in Northern Ireland next week.

The new date for the fixture will be selected in due course.

New Dundalk interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli will take charge of the side for the first time on Sunday when his side travel to St Colman’s Park to face Cobh Ramblers in the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.

His next league game will now be at home to Shelbourne on Friday September 11th.