Dundalk FC’s EA Sports Cup final wins from 2014, 2017 and 2019 to be shown on eirSport this week

Dundalk FC’s three EA Sports Cup wins from the last six seasons will be shown live on eirSport this week.

The channel is showing a range of classic matches including the 3-2 win over Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park from September 2014 which proved to be Stephen Kenny’s first trophy as Dundalk manager. It will be broadcast at 9pm on Thursday.

The other victory over Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght Stadium from 2017 will also be broadcast on Easter Monday at 7pm with last season’s penalty shoot-out success against Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium set to be shown at 9pm on Tuesday April 14th.

The full schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 6

Sligo Rovers v Monaghan United (2010) – 19:00

Tuesday, April 7

Cork City v Derry City (2011) – 19:00

Drogheda Utd v Shamrock Rovers (2012) – 21:00

Thursday, April 9

Drogheda Utd v Shamrock Rovers (2013) – 19:00

Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers (2014) – 21:00

Saturday, April 11

Galway Utd v St. Patrick’s Athletic (2015) – 16:30

Sunday, April 12

Partizan Belgrade v Shamrock Rovers (Europa League Qualifier) – 19:00

Limerick v St. Patrick’s Athletic (2016) – 21:30

Monday, April 13

Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk (2017) – 19:00

Tuesday, April 14

Derry City v Cobh Ramblers (2018) – 19:00

Derry City v Dundalk (2019) – 21:00