Dundalk FC’s Europa League games to be broadcast live on free-to-air Virgin Media

Virgin Media have confirmed that all of Dundalk FC’s Europa League group games will be broadcast live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two, as well as on Virgin Media Sport.

Filippo Giovagnoli’s side will begin their European campaign against Norwegian side Molde FK on Thursday October 22nd (5.30pm kick-off).

They will then travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Thursday October 29th (8pm kick-off) before back-to-back matches against Rapid Wien, firstly away on Thursday November 5th at 5.55pm and at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday November 26th at 8pm.

Dundalk will then travel to Norway to face Molde FK on Thursday December 3rd (8pm kick-off) before wrapping up their Group B campaign against Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday December 10th (5.55pm kick-off).