Dundalk FC’s FAI Cup clash with Bohs to be televised as Magilton is linked with new oriel park role

Dundalk FC’s Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-final tie away to Bohemian FC at Dalymount Park on Friday will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two.

The game gets underway at 7.45pm on the night with the prize for the winners a semi-final match away to Athlone Town.

Meanwhile, Dundalk FC are reported to be on the verge of appointing a new Director of Football with The Irish Examiner reporting that former Northern Ireland international Jim Magilton is the front runner.

The article also states that current interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli has been offered a contract to remain as manager next season.

