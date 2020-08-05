Dundalk FC’s FAI Cup match with Waterford FC to be shown on WATCHLOI

Dundalk FC’s Extra.ie first round match with Waterford FC is set to be shown live on the league’s new streaming platform WATCHLOI next Tuesday.

The FAI confirmed this afternoon that all three first round matches are set to be shown on the new streaming platform.

St. Patrick’s Athletic will travel to Finn Harps on Monday, August 10, with kick-off at 7.45pm, before a double-header on Tuesday, August 11.

SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk welcome Waterford to Oriel Park and First Division Longford Town travel to Cork City, with kick-off at 7.45pm in both fixtures.

Season pass holders will be able to watch all three of the matches as part of their package whilst match passes will also be available for the games.

Season passes are just €55 for the entire season whilst match passes for each game are just €5.

For the Tuesday double-header, you can watch both matches at the same time on different devices through the same account.

Head to watchloi.ie now to buy your season pass.