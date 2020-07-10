Dundalk FC’s friendly with Derry to be streamed to season ticket holders

Dundalk FC’s behind closed doors friendly against Derry City this afternoon will be streamed live to the club’s season ticket holders and Patreon members.

A link to the stream will be sent out to season ticket holders and posted to Patreon members at 3.30pm on Friday with the coverage due to get underway around 3.50pm ahead of kick-off at 4pm.

A note from the club said: “We must stress that this is a pilot stream with two cameras and live commentary so please bear with us if we run into technical difficulties!

“As a club, we would like to stress that these games will be played behind closed doors and under strict government, public health and FAI guidelines.

“At this moment in time, supporters are not permitted into Oriel Park and will not return until medical and government advice allows it.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the club’s overriding priority has been the health and wellbeing of our players, coaches, staff and the local community. Strict protocols have been put in place and we would ask everyone to adhere to them.”