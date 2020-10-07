Dundalk FC’s game with St Pat’s postponed due to positive Covid-19 case

Dundalk FC’s scheduled SSE Airtricity League game with St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday has been postponed after a positive Covid-19 case for a Pat’s player.

Announcing the postponement on their Twitter page this afternoon, St Pat’s said: “Our @SSEAirtricityLg game vs Dundalk on Friday has been postponed. One positive COVID-19 case has been identified in our squad and as a result, the whole first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements and awaiting tests, following HSE & government guidelines.

“The new date for the fixture will be announced in due course by @FAIreland The club will make no further comment, and wish the player a swift recovery and return to full health.”