Dundalk FC’s Jordan Flores nominated for prestigious FIFA Puskas Award

Dundalk FC midfielder Jordan Flores has been nominated for the prestigious Puskas Award, the honour given to the what FIFA deem to be “the most beautiful” goal of the calendar year.

Flores rifled home a sensational volley from a corner in the Lilywhites’ 3-2 defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium last February .

The #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld has a Puskas award nominee 👌@DundalkFC midfielder Jordan Flores' strike v @ShamrockRovers has been nominated 👏



Congratulations Jordan!



Looks even better with this angle ⬇️#LOI | #GreatestLeagueInTheWorld pic.twitter.com/ceoJo4hfYw — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 25, 2020

The effort went viral, attracting global media attention. At the time, Spanish sports daily AS claimed that “the 2020 Puskas Award has just been ‘won’ by Dundalk’s Jordan Flores”.

Flores’ goal is one of 11 in contention for the prize, with Luis Suarez and Son Heung min also in the running.

The winner will be named at the Best FIFA Football Awards December 17th. You can vote for Flores here.

In 2015 Republic of Ireland striker Stephanie Roche was shortlisted for the award thanks to a brilliant volley for Peamount United against Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park. She lost out to Colombia’s James Rodriguez, now of Everton.