Dundalk FC’s match against Shamrock Rovers moved to this coming Sunday

Dundalk FC’s league match at home to Shamrock Rovers on Friday has been rescheduled for this coming Sunday September 25th at Oriel Park.

The match between last season’s champions and FAI Cup winners has been pushed back by 48 hours after Filippo Giovagnoli’s side advanced to the third qualifying round of the Europa League where they will face Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova on Friday.

The game will kick-off at 7.30pm on the night.

Should Dundalk win in Moldova, they will face a Europa League play-off on Thursday October 1st against either Dinamo Tiblisi of Georgia or KI Klaksvik from the Faroe Islands.

Dundalk are currently 12 points behind league leaders Rovers with a game in hand. Stephen Bradley’s side are also in action tonight when they play Waterford FC