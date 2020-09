RTÉ have confirmed that Dundalk’s SSE Airtricity League match against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two.

The game at Oriel Park kicks-off at 7.30pm.

Shamrock Rovers currently top the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table by eight points from Bohemian FC and are 15 points ahead of Dundalk, who have two games in hand still to play.