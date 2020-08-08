Dundalk FC’s title hopes take another huge blow after defeat away to Bohemian FC

Dundalk FC’s bid for a third consecutive SSE Airtricity League title suffered a huge blow last night after a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Bohemian FC at Dalymount Park.

Early goals from Danny Grant and Keith Buckley put Bohs in the driving seat and although Michael Duffy pulled one back with a fine header before the break, Keith Long’s side ran out deserving winners.⁣⁣

The result leaves the reigning champions in third place with just 11 games to go and Shamrock Rovers can open up an eight-point lead over the Lilywhites if they can beat Derry City at the Brandywell this Sunday.

Coming into the game on the back of a disappointing draw at home to St Patrick’s Athletic last week, Vinny Perth’s side fell behind to their first attack on seven minutes when Grant headed in from Anto Breslin’s cross.

The home side then doubled their advantage on 15 minutes when Keith Buckley’s effort took a deflection which gave Rogers no chance.

The visitors were given some hope of a turnaround when Michael Duffy pulled a goal back with a header from Stefan Colovic’s cross on 42 minutes but Dundalk’s best chance of an equaliser failed to arrive just after the restart when Patrick Hoban headed against the crossbar before John Mountney was denied with the follow up.

Dundalk now welcome Waterford FC to Oriel Park on Tuesday for a first round FAI Cup tie.

BOHEMIANS: Stephen McGuinness; Andy Lyons, Rob Cornwall, Dan Casey, Anto Breslin; Keith Buckley, Keith Ward (Dawson Devoy 65), JJ Lunney; Kris Twardek, Andre Wright, Danny Grant. Subs not used: James Talbot (GK), James Finnerty, Ciaran Kelly, Conor Levingston, Promise Omochere, Dinny Corcoran.

DUNDALK FC: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey (Nathan Oduwa 87); Chris Shields, Jordan Flores (Will Patching 66); Daniel Kelly (John Mountney 34), Stefan Colovic, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban. Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (GK), Brian Gartland, Greg Sloggett, Cameron Dummigan.

REFEREE: Neil Doyle.