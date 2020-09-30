Dundalk FC’s trip to face Cork City rescheduled for Tuesday October 13th

Dundalk FC’s trip to face Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division has been rescheduled for Tuesday October 13th at 7.45pm.

The game at Turner’s Cross was originally scheduled for Sunday September 20th but was postponed due to Dundalk’s Europa League match against Sheriff Tiraspol.

The game on October 13th will be shown on the WatchLOI platform.

Before then Dundalk are in action against KÍ Klaksvik from the Faroe Islands this Thursday night at the Aviva Stadium where a spot in the Europa League group stages is up for grabs for the winner.

That game gets underway at 7.30pm and is due to be broadcast live on RTÉ Two.