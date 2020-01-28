Dundalk FC’s trip to face Shamrock Rovers to be shown on TV next month

Dundalk FC’s match away to Shamrock Rovers at the end of February will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two.

The game at Tallaght Stadium on Friday February 28th will kick-off at 7.45pm and is the first of four meetings between last season’s top two and is sure to attract plenty of interest.

It was one of three live matches announced by RTÉ today. The national broadcaster will also be showing the Bohemian FC v Shamrock Rovers on Saturday February 15th at 2pm and the North West derby between Derry City and Finn Harps on Friday February 21st at 7.45pm.

Dundalk are in action again on Thursday night when they face neighbours Drogheda Utd in the Malone Cup at Oriel Park. They will then travel to Belfast to take on Crusaders at Seaview on Monday night before facing Longford Town at Oriel Park 24 hours later. All three games get underway at 7.45pm.

Before the league meeting between the two sides at the end of February, Dundalk will host Shamrock Rovers in the President’s Cup final at Oriel Park on Sunday February 9th.