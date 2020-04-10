Dundalk filling station may be the cheapest in Ireland again after dropping diesel price to 99 cents

A local filling station may once again have the cheapest fuel prices in Ireland.

The Maxol forecourt on the Castletown Road made national headlines 23 years ago in April 1997 for dropping to a record-low price for unleaded and diesel fuel.

The article from The Irish Daily Star, which can be seen below, highlighted the filling station’s dramatic 56.4p per litre price and readers across the country were asked were they the cheapest fuel retailer in Ireland at the time, which was confirmed soon after.

Now 23 years on there’s a similar story with Colin Fee asking are they the cheapest again after dropping prices for diesel to 99c this afternoon and unleaded to 109.9c.

Colin told Talk of the Town: “As far as we can ascertain, we’re the first retailer in Ireland, certainly in Dundalk, to drop below €1 per litre for diesel.

“It has been a very long time since diesel was this price! This is a decision that wasn’t easy, as it eats significantly into both profit margins, but we feel that our customers deserve a helping hand during these testing times.

“To mark the occasion, we recreated the initial photo taken back in 1997 of my brother and company director Eugene Fee filling a car with the prices in the background.”