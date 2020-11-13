Dundalk firm Dreambeans release new coffee blend designed for sea swimmers

Dundalk-based Dreambeans Coffee has created ‘Rising Tide’, a new coffee blend, specifically designed for sea swimmers and cold water swimmers everywhere.

As far as we know this is the first coffee created for sea-swimmers, by sea-swimmers. It’s designed to waken up your tastebuds and get you moving again when you get out of the water and back into your clothes.

Pat McArdle of Dreambeans Coffee and his wife Caoimhe swam in the sea at Salterstown, Annagassan with their children nearly every day of the summer and they have continued swimming there four or five days a week ever since.

According to Pat: “As the water got colder and the winds grew sharper, we soon started demanding more than just taste from our pier-side-post-swim coffee. We needed something with enough of a caffeine kick to get us moving again before our fingers and toes fell off and we needed something with an immediate burst of flavour to cut through the salt and get our taste buds working again.”

Pat and Caoimhe tasted and blended and tasted again for several weeks before getting the formula right.

Dreambeans’ new blend, ‘Rising Tide’ is just perfect for after a swim and has a terrific big taste that is great anywhere.

“Nothing delivers base strength and silky smoothness like strictly high grown Mandheling beans from Sumatra so this was a great starting point. We added some beautiful clean, bright, Yirgacheffe beans from Sidamo in Ethiopia bean to give the coffee more bite and to bring the flavour forward in the profile. A Segovian from Nicaragua complimented the length without crowding out the Mandheling. A final seven percent of our favourite Brazilian brought the whole thing home. It’s terrific coffee and it’s great anywhere.”

Rising Tide coffee is only available online here. Dreambeans coffee is produced in Dundalk, Co Louth and is an independent, small Irish business.