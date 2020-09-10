Dundalk firm Fyffes remain top for baby snacks

It’s official. For the sixth year in a row, local company Fyffes bananas are top of the list for Irish parents when it comes to choosing a snack food for their baby or toddler, according to the results of a National Parenting Product Awards competition.

Based in large part on a survey conducted by Millward Brown amongst parents and experts in Dublin, Cork and Limerick, the Dundalk-based banana importer’s popular ‘Freddy Fyffes’ pre-packed bananas emerged as the Gold Award winner in the Food and Feeding section of the competition.

Accepting the award at a virtual prize-giving ceremony, which was hosted live online, Fyffes marketing manager, Emma Hunt-Duffy thanked competition organisers adding: “it’s great to see that the natural and nourishing qualities of bananas continue to be recognised and appreciated, especially at a time when parents are so conscious of the food their children are eating.”