Dundalk found to be ‘moderately littered’ in latest IBAL survey

Dundalk has been deemed to be ‘moderately littered’ in the first nationwide litter survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) since the Covid-19 crisis.

The town now ranks 28th out of 40 towns and cities surveyed. This is its lowest position since placing 30th in January 2018.

The town had been as high as ninth in the least after moving into the ‘Cleaner than European Norms’ category in January 2019.

Neighbouring Drogheda was 21st in the list and deemed to be ‘Clean to European Norms’, up from 31st in the last survey.

An Taisce, who carried out the survey, deemed 23 towns to be ‘clean’, a fall of over 20% on last year. The number of towns reaching the highest cleanliness level – Cleaner than European Norms – dropped by a quarter to 9, with Kilkenny edging out Athlone, Killarney and Portlaoise at the top of the rankings.

The survey showed PPE litter to be widespread and a rise in the prevalence of cans and glass bottles.

“The rise in litter levels this year is across the board,” says IBAL’s Conor Horgan.

“The Covid crisis has seen more dumping, more outdoor socialising, especially drinking, and PPE litter, but less cleaning by local authorities and less activity by volunteers like Tidy Towns – a perfect storm, in many ways, which has brought us to the worst position we’ve been in in over 10 years.”

In the fight against Covid-19, local authorities have curtailed cleaning schedules and diverted resources to other areas. At the same time, households have been generating more litter during lockdown and there has been a visible increase in drinking outdoors as pubs are closed, a fact borne out by the rise in bottles and cans found by the An Taisce inspectors. However, there was a reduction in cigarette butts, perhaps also a reflection of pubs and offices being closed. Half of all recycle facilities surveyed were heavily littered, another likely consequence of the Covid crisis.

PPE litter was prevalent across the country, with masks 5 times as common as gloves.

“Understandably, people are reluctant to pick up these items for fear of contracting Covid, so they tend to stay on the ground. We need to see a rapid rise in the use of reusable masks,” said Horgan.