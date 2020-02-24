Dundalk Gaels to hold juvenile registration night on Thursday

Dundalk Gaels GFC will host their juvenile registration night on Thursday evening at their clubhouse at the Ramparts Road.

Registration will take place from 7pm to 8pm.

This is open to all existing and new players starting from the nursery (age 4 years) to Under 18 level.

A modest registration fee of €40 applies for the first child and €30 for each additional child per family.

All registered players up to Under 11 will receive shorts and socks and older players will receive a backpack.