Dundalk Georgian house exceeds reserve to sell for €166,000

A Georgian, end of terrace house in Dundalk sold at auction for €16,000 over its reserve price in Youbid.ie’s latest national online property auction.

The property at 24 Barrack Street, Dundalk started with a reserve price of €150,000 and sold for €166,000 after 14 bids.

The 148 sq m house, which was built in the 1800s and is in need of renovation was among lots from 18 counties listed for Youbid.ie’s online auction.

It has two storeys over a basement with side access and a large shed to the rear.

Some original period features including the staircase, fanlight over the front door and shutters on the windows are still intact.

The auction saw a selection of detached and terraced houses and apartments going under the virtual hammer.

“There were multiple bidders on each of the properties which shows there is still confidence in the market and demand still exists,” said auctioneer Michael O’Connor of Youbid.ie

“Some 80% of properties listed sold in the Youbid.ie auction, 21% above reserve prices while further lots are presently under negotiation.

“Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed auctions this year have seen over 80% of properties listed sold at an average of 10% above reserve prices.”

Properties for the next auction on Thursday, October 22 are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or call 01-5676979 or email info@youbid.ie for more details.