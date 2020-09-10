Dundalk Georgian residence listed in Youbid.ie auction

A Georgian end of terrace residence in need of renovation on Barrack Street, Dundalk is among lots from 18 counties listed for Youbid.ie’s upcoming online auction on Thursday, September 24.

24 Barrack Street was built in the 1800’s and is a convenient location within walking distance of Dundalk town centre.

The property has two storeys over a basement with side access and a large shed to the rear, and is listed with an AMV of €150,000.

Some original period features including the staircase, fanlight over the front door and shutters on the windows are still intact.

The 148 sq mt accommodation comprises an entrance hall, two reception rooms, a kitchen, five bedrooms, three shower rooms and a yard to the rear with access. It also has mains gas, central heating and double glazed windows.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed auctions this year have seen over 80% of properties listed sold at an average of 10% above reserve prices.

The properties for the September 24 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or call 01-5676979 or email info@youbid.ie for more details.