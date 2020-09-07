Dundalk Golf Club advance in Jimmy Bruen Shield

Dundalk Golf Club are through the next rounds of the Jimmy Bruen Shield and the Barton Cup after wins over The Island and Balcarrick.

The Jimmy Bruen Shield team beat The Island 3-2 last Friday. In Dundalk, Joseph Laverty sank a 20ft putt on the final green to give himself and Michael Staunton a one-hole win while Ciaran Sheridan and Emmet Savage McCabe won 3&2. In the away leg, there was a one-hole win for Ciaran Johnston and Chris Clarke while Conor Murphy and Eugene Hanratty were all square going down the 20th when they were called in. Colin Roche and Aaron Hoey were beaten in their match. The team will now face Clontarf or Corrstown in the Leinster quarter-final.

Dundalk advanced to the last 16 of the Barton Cup after a 3.5 to 1.5 win over Balcarrick on Sunday.

The Blackrock club had two matches away at the Dublin venue and again Mark Gorham and teenager Chris Clarke led the way with a blistering 5&4 win. The second away pairing of Damian English and Billy Cairns were making their debut in this year’s Barton Cup and lost their match 5&4 with one hole, the par three seventh, being lost to a hole-in-one.

At home, Emmet Savage McCabe was in top form along with Neal MacKell, as the duo posted the third 5&4 win of the day. Victory was secured by the pairing of Peter Rogers and Bobby McCarthy who closed it out for a 4&2 victory while, in the anchor match, Clem Walshe and Kevin Redmond came from four down at one point to be one up when they were called in while playing 16.

Next up for Dundalk is Portmarnock Links with Dundalk having three matches at home.

Eddie Rogers (4), Bobby McCarthy (13) and Adrian Kenny (18) captured the Junior, Intermediate and Minor Scratch Cup as 242 players teed it up over the last weekend in August for three of the most sought-after trophies on the fixture list.

Having won Leslie Walker’s Professional Prize a few weeks ago, Rogers came into the Junior Scratch in fine form and produced an excellent round of 33pts as three competitions were decided this year on stableford gross scores rather than the traditional stroke gross scores.

After opening with a brace of two-point pars on the opening two holes, Rogers recorded his only blank of the day on the third where he had a double bogey six. However, he parred five of the next six holes and birdied the par five sixth to turn in 17pts.

From the turn Rogers reeled off five successive pars for another 10pts to move to 27pts and picked up another six points over the final four holes to finish on 33pts.

In the Intermediate Scratch Cup, Bobby McCarthy went out in 13pts helped by parring both par threes and both par fives on the opening nine. Down the back he strung together five successive pars from the 13th having already parred the 10th and came home in 15pts. That back nine proved crucial as his final figure of 28pts was matched and he prevailed on countback.

The Minor Scratch Cup was won for the second time by Adrian Kenny, 15 years after his first triumph in 2005 when it was a 27-hole competition. He got off to a slow start with three double bogeys leaving him pointless until a bogey five at the fourth gave him his first point of the round. He picked up another eight points to the turn thanks to pars at the fifth, seventh and eighth and went to 11pts with bogeys at the 10th and 11th. Then came a run of four successive pars and a haul of eight points followed by one point bogeys at the 16th and 17th. He finished with a double bogey blank but had done enough to take his Minor Scratch title.

John Casey McKeever (14) took the Best Nett score with an excellent score of 42pts which included nine three-point holes and saw him finish in style with a birdie on the last for four points as he covered each nine in 21pts.

Emmet McCabe Savage (11), Declan Muckian (13) and Derek Williams Jnr (18) took the category prizes with Cillian Halpenny (12) winning the Juvenile Prize.

Juliette Morrison (17) was the winner of the Ladies Club Cup competition after shooting an excellent round of 36pts. She went out in 19pts helped by three-point pars at the 2 3 4 and 9 and came home in 17pts following three-point pars at the 11th, 12th, 14th and 17th.

Mags Coburn (15) with 34pts won Category 1 while Anne Doohan (23) claimed Category 3 on countback from Majella Cassidy (24) after both shot 33pts. A superb 20pts down the back nine allowed Geraldine Rogers (30) pip Grainne Gallagher (42) on countback for the Category 3 honours after both tied on 34pts while Katherina Conneally Sloan (20) won the 9-Hole competition. Mia McDermott (36) claimed her first success in the Juvenile section with a score of 34pts.

In the Men’s Golfer of the Year standings defending champion Clem Walshe leads the overall standing by two points from Eddie Rogers heading into the final event while the battle for top four places in each of the four categories is going to down to the wire. Walshe leads Category 1 with Eugene Hanratty out in front on Category 2 while Patrick Dunne is the pacesetter in Category 3 and Hugh Reilly leads the way in Category 4. The top four in each category will advance to IJM Scratch Matchplay play-offs with the semi-finals and final being play on Saturday, September 19.

Caolan Rafferty and Eoin Murphy finished T17 at the Munster Strokeplay Championship which was played over the weekend in Cork Golf Club. They were two over for the four rounds and finished well behind Peter O’Keefe from Douglas who won the tournament by seven shots on 14 under.

Murphy was on fire in the opening two rounds when shot rounds round 66 and 70 to be tied for the lead at the halfway stage. He produced almost flawless golf with ten birdies and a double bogey on the seventh during the second round was his only blemish.

However, a disastrous third round 84 on Sunday morning saw Murphy fall out of contention but he showed great character to shoot a level par 72 in the final round which included an eagle three at the par five 11th.

Rafferty opened with a pair of 71s to lie on two under at the halfway stage, just six shots off the lead, but, unlike the recent Mullingar Scratch Cup when he climbed through the field to finish fourth, he never got it going over the final two rounds as he shot 75 and 73 and finish two over alongside his clubmate.

The 58th Dundalk Scratch Cup takes place this Sunday. The 36-hole event, which is sponsored by One Finance, has attracted a large entry and best wishes are extended to the club members taking part. Because of Government regulations in relation to COVID-19 no spectators are permitted on the course for the event.

Saturday, August 29 & Sunday, August 30 – Junior Scratch Cup (4-9): Eddie Rogers (4) 33pts. Intermediate Scratch Cup (10-16): Bobby McCarthy (13) 28/15pts. Minor Scratch Cup (17+): Adrian Kenny (18) 21pts. Best Nett: John Casey McKeever (14) 42pts. Category 1 (<13): Emmet McCabe Savage (11) 39pts, Turlough King (11) 38/19/14pts. Category 2 (13-17): Declan Muckian (13) 38pts, John McCann (15) 36/19pts. Category 3 (18+): Derek Williams Jnr. (18) 37pts, Paul Lynch (20) 36/22pts. Gross Recognition: Eoin Murphy (0) 39 gross points. Juvenile Winner Cillian Halpenny (12) 37pts. CSS: 72/36pts.

Saturday 29th Aug & Tuesday 1st Sep 2020 – Club Cup 18 Hole Singles Stableford – Overall: Juliette Morrison (17) 36pts. Category 1: Mags Coburn (15) 34pts, Kitty Duffy (17) 33pts, Brid Rocks (20) 32pts. Category 2: Anne Doohan (23) 33/18pts, Majella Cassidy (24) 33/16pts, Sinead O’Callaghan (27) 33pts. Category 3: Geraldine Rogers (30) 34/20pts, Grainne Gallagher (42) 34pts, Maura Shelly (30) 31pts. 9 Hole Competition: Katherina Conneally Sloan (20/10) 17pts, Clodagh Greene (37/18) 15pts. Juvenile Winner: Mia McDermott (36) 34pts. CSS: Saturday 36pts, Tuesday 36pts.

Golfer of the Year Standings (Best five scores after Round 7): 186 – Clem Walshe (5); 184 – Eddie Rogers (4); 182 – Eugene Hanratty (9); 181 – Joseph Laverty (5), Sean Reidy (5), Conor Murphy (6), Patrick Dunne (17).

IJM Scratch Matchplay Qualifiers – Category 1: 186 – Clem Walshe (5) ); 184 – Eddie Rogers (4); 181 – Joseph Laverty (5), Sean Reidy (5); 174 – Peter Rogers (2), Billy Cairns (5). Category 2: 182 – Eugene Hanratty (9); 181 – Conor Murphy (6); 175 – Eddie Rocks (9); 174 – Niall McCaul (7); 173 – Turlough King (11), Jack Arthur (8), Maurice Soraghan (9). Category 3: 181 – Patrick Dunne (17); 176 – John McKeever (14), Anthony O’Donoghue (13), Sean Gallagher (17). 174 – Derek Teather (15), Pat Donaghy (13). Category 4: Hugh Reilly (22); 166 – Paul Morgan (23); 164 – John McEneaney (25); 159 – John McLaughlin (24), Anthony McCrave (21).