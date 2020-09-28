Dundalk Golf Club’s run in Jimmy Bruen Shield comes to an end

Dundalk Golf Club’s run in the Jimmy Bruen Shield came to an end on Saturday when the team lost by 3.5 to 1.5 against Corrstown. With three matches at home, hopes were high that the team could progress to the semi-finals but it wasn’t to be.

Teenagers Ciaran Johnston and Chris Clarke once again got a point away from home as they won their match in Corrstown 5&4 while the other match ended in a 4&3 defeat.

That left Dundalk needing just two wins from the three home ties to advance. When the bottom match was lost on the 15th it all came down to the two matches still on the course.

In the second match, Joseph Laverty and Michael Staunton were two up with two to play but Dundalk were in trouble in the match ahead of them and Corrstown won the 17th to record a 2&1 victory and secure the point they needed to secure a meeting with either Black Bush or Baltinglass in the last four.

Great credit is due to Terry Sloane and Fergal Harte for guiding the team to the quarter-finals and in the process giving some of the club’s young and upcoming golfers valuable inter-club matchplay experience which will undoubtedly stand to them in the years ahead as they hopefully progress to the Junior and Senior Cup teams.

Ciaran Sheridan (6) won the Singles Stableford competitions held over the weekend of September 19 and 20 with his score of 39pts just enough to pip John Laverty (19) who held off Bobby McCarthy on countback after both had finished on 38pts.

Sheridan, who played on the Saturday, had three birdies during his round including one at the par four index one fourth which yielded him four points. That really got his round going as he had picked up one point at the first, two at the second and three at the third before taking those four points at the fourth. Five at five wasn’t an option for the six handicapper but he did take two points from the par three before claiming his second birdie of the day at the par five sixth. Another three points followed at the seventh but he had to settle for one point returns at the eighth and ninth when he bogeyed both.

That gave him 20pts for the opening nine and he had moved to 24pts before he birdied the par five 12th for three points. He hit the 30pts mark two holes later after a bogey at 13 and par at 14 and then covered the final four holes in nine points with a three-point par at 15, a two-point bogey at 16 and back to back two-point pars at 17 and 18.

Laverty, who played on Sunday morning, has been in good form of late and he went very close to taking the overall prize. His round included one birdie, a two at the short fifth, for four points. He went out in 18pts, despite failing to score at the par five seventh, and three-point returns at the 12th, 17th and 18th helped him come home in 20pts and finish just one point behind Sheridan.

McCarthy had the consolation of winning the Category 1 section while Peter Rogers (3) won the gross prize with a score of 35pts that included three birdies. Fergal McKenna (16) won Category 2 and George Rogers (20) took Category 3.

THIS week’s Ladies Competition was a Four Lady Scramble and resulted in a win for the team of Juliette Morrison (16), Laura Hackett (23), Deirdre Smith (+2) and Elizabeth McDonnell (11). They returned a score of 62.2 which was 5.4 shots better than the 67.6 recorded by Bernie McCabe (17), Grainne Mullins (21), Elaine Ward (11) and Ann Hopper (15).

Saturday, September 19 & Sunday, September 20 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Ciaran Sheridan (6) 39pts, John Laverty (19) 38/20. Gross: Peter Rogers (3) 35pts. Category 1 (0-12): Bobby McCarthy (12) 38pts, Neal Mackell (3) 37/20pts. Category 2 (13-18): Fergal McKenna (16) 37pts, Ross Quigley (18) 36/20. Category 3 (19+): George Rogers (20) 36pts, Noel McGuinness (19) 35/20pts. CSS: Saturday: 35pts, Sunday: 35pts.

Saturday, September 19 and Thursday, September 24 – 18 Hole Four Lady Scramble – Winners: Juliette Morrison (16), Laura Hackett (23), Deirdre Smith (+2), Elizabeth McDonnell (11) 62.2. Second: Bernie McCabe (17), Grainne Mullins (21), Elaine Ward (11), Ann Hopper (15) 67.6. Third: Mary Cumiskey (26), Ruth Connolly (20), Theresa Connolly (15), Lady Captain Pauline Campbell (10) 67.9.