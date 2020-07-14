Dundalk golfer Brendan Lawlor signs sponsorship deal with American Golf

Dundalk Golf Club’s Brendan Lawlor has signed a sponsorship deal with nationwide golf retailer American Golf.

One of the world’s leading disability golfers, Brendan is currently in his first year as a professional.

The partnership will see Lawlor, who was the first disability golfer to play in a European Challenge Tour event last season, wear an American Golf hat throughout the rest of his 2020 campaign.

“I can’t thank American Golf enough for the support they are providing me,” said Lawlor who signed his first professional contract with the Niall Horan owned Modest! Golf last September.

“They are a company who want to give back and are not afraid to support minority groups in golf who need it most. What they have done for ladies golf is so impressive and I hope that together we can help put disability golf firmly on the map.”

Lawlor, from Louth Village, has been making his mark around the world for several years with high profile wins while showcasing disability golf to a wider audience. His talent, both on and off the golf course has captured the imagination of American Golf who hope to help Lawlor on his journey to bring disability golf to the masses.

“We have been so impressed by Brendan and the role he is playing in encouraging more people to take-up the game of golf,” said American Golf CEO Gary Favell.

“Brendan is someone who has never allowed anything to get in his way. Not only is he a superb player, he is an inspirational character and we hope that through our support, we can help him continue to break down barriers and encourage more people from every background into this great game.”