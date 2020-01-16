Dundalk Grammar student Solomon among prize winners at Young Scientist

Dundalk Grammar School student Solomon Doyle was among the prize winners at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition last week.

He came third in the junior category for a project which aids the visually impaired to navigate their surroundings.

Solomon was praised for by the judging panel for his development of a mobile app that links to Google maps and then voices directions if the user moves off a programmed route.

In addition to this, using 3D printing and programming and assembling the required circuitry, he made a smart cane with a vibrating handle which changes intensity based on the distance to obstacles.

In total there were 11 projects from Louth in the contest.

