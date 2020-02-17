Dundalk has a new catwalk queen – aged just 6!

Dundalk has a new catwalk queen and she is only six years old.

Allie Farrell has already been strutting her stuff on the catwalks of New York and London having first modelled at Paris Fashion Week three years ago.

Since then the senior infants pupil has been strutting her stuff on catwalks all over the globe, including most recently at New York Fashion Week.

Allie’s exploits were covered by The Irish Sun on Sunday yesterday with her mum Stacey expressing her pride at her daughter having her imagine emblazoned on a billboard in Times Square as part of New York Fashion Week.

She said: “It was a very ­surreal moment. Allie was so excited and just couldn’t believe it was her up there for the world to see.

“We stood and stared up at the big screen on Times Square for over an hour watching her photo appear time and time again.

“It was freezing cold but we didn’t care. It was such a ­special moment for us both and something we’ll never forget.”

