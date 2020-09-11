Dundalk has highest level of single use plastics in Louth

Dundalk has recorded the highest level of single use plastic in Louth, according to a new survey.

A study by midlands based CUSP (Cease Using Single-use Plastic) into the volumes of single-use plastic packaging waste generated across County Louth has identified hotspots in terms of volumes, which if given priority would see significant reductions in the amounts generated in the county each year.

Dundalk recorded 1,885 tonnes annually, with Drogheda coming in a close second at 1,840 tonnes. Outside of the main population centres, Ardee and Blackrock are ranked third and fourth at 276 tonnes and 182 tonnes respectively.

Overall County Louth households generate a combined 7,800 tonnes of single-use plastic packaging waste annually. That’s enough single-use plastic waste to fill 173 Olympic size swimming pools.

The study provided volumes for 11 Louth towns, which cumulatively accounts for 61% of the counties annual single-use plastic waste pile.

CUSP (Cease Using Single-Use Plastic) was established in 2018 to develop solutions to this burgeoning crises.