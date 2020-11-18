Dundalk house prices continue to rise despite slight decline nationally

The average price of a house in Dundalk jumped up by a further 1.6% in September.

The latest increase follows on from a rise of 1.1% in August and at a time where house prices nationally have fallen by 0.8% in the year to September.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows the mean house price in the town now stands at €221,396, up €3,541 from €217,945 in August.

Prices are also up 5% on September 2019 when the mean price of a house in Dundalk stood at €210,910.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole also increased for the second successive month from €221,327 to €224,476 – an increase of 1.4%.

Prices in Drogheda were also up for a second consecutive month from €248,731 to €249,958.

The median asking price in Dundalk was up €632 to €200,632. It was up €23 in Drogheda to €245,023 while in Louth it was up €2,250 to €205,000.