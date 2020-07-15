Dundalk house prices fall back by 0.7% in May

The average price of a house in Dundalk fell back by 0.7% in May.

This is the second month in succession that local house prices have fallen following a 0.1% decline in April

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows the mean house price in the town now stands at €218,059, down €1,640 from €219,663 in April.

Despite the slight fall, prices remain 1% ahead of where they stood in February at €215,867.

Prices were also up €10,219 on May 2019 when the mean price of a house stood at €207,840. This represents a year on year increase of 4.9%.

Nationally residential property prices were also up by 0.3% in the year to May.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole fell back by 0.9% from €221,935 to €220,023. This followed a fall of 0.4% in April.

By contrast prices in Drogheda were down 0.2% in May from €249,837 to €249,437.

The median asking price in Dundalk was down €2,000 to €205,000. Meanwhile in Drogheda it was up €750 to €245,000 while in Louth it was down €5,000 to €205,000.