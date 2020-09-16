Dundalk house prices fall for fourth successive month to their lowest point this year

The average price of a house in Dundalk fell back by 0.3% in July.

This is the fourth month in succession that local house prices have fallen following a 0.1% decline in April, a 0.7% decrease in May and a fall of 0.8% in June..

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows the mean house price in the town now stands at €215,537, down €698 from €216,235 in June.

Prices are now at their lowest point this year, having last been lower in December when they stood at €213,701.

Despite this prices were up 1.6% on July 2019 when the mean price of a house in Dundalk stood at €212,104.

Nationally residential property prices were down by 0.5% in the year to July.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole fell back by 0.3% from €219,861 to €219,122. This was also the fourth successive month of falls for the county following declines of 0.4% in April, 0.9% in May and 0.1% in June.

By contrast prices in Drogheda were down 0.8% in July from €249,028 to €247,157.

The median asking price in Dundalk was unchanged at €200,000. It was down €1 in Drogheda to €239,999 while in Louth it was down €4,999 at €200,001.