Dundalk house prices fall for the third successive month

The average price of a house in Dundalk fell back by 0.8% in June.

This is the third month in succession that local house prices have fallen following a 0.1% decline in April and a 0.7% decrease in May.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows the mean house price in the town now stands at €216,235, down €1,823 from €218,059 in May.

Despite the slight fall, prices remain 0.2% ahead of where they stood in February at €215,867.

Prices were also up €5,090 on June 2019 when the mean price of a house stood at €211,146. This represents a year on year increase of 2.4%.

Nationally residential property prices were up by 0.1% in the year to June.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole fell back by 0.1% from €220,023 to €219,861. This followed a fall of 0.4% in April and a 0.9% decline in May.

By contrast prices in Drogheda were down 0.2% in June from €249,437 to €249,028.

The median asking price in Dundalk was down €5,000 to €200,000. It was also down €5,000 in Drogheda to €240,000 while in Louth it unchanged at €205,000.