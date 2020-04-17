Dundalk house prices fall slightly in February

The average price of a house in Dundalk fell back by 0.5% in February.

This follows an increase of 1.5% in January.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows the mean house price in the town now stands at €215,867, down €1,069 from €216,936.

Despite the latest fall, prices are still up from €213,701 in December and from €211,113 in November.

Prices were also up €4,834 on February 2019 when the mean price of a house stood at €211,033. This represents a year on year increase of 2.3%.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole increased by 0.05% from €220,371 to €220,477.

Prices in Drogheda were up 0.1% in February from €250,301 to €250,580.

The median asking price in Dundalk was unchanged €205,000. Meanwhile in Drogheda it was down €2,791 from €245,000 to €242,209 while in Louth it was up €2,000 to €207,000.