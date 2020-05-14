Dundalk house prices increased by 1.9% in March

The average price of a house in Dundalk increased by 1.9% in March.

This follows a fall of 0.5% in February.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows the mean house price in the town now stands at €219,903, up €4,036 from €215,867.

Prices were also up €11,306 on March 2019 when the mean price of a house stood at €208,597. This represents a year on year increase of 5.4%.

Nationally residential property prices were also up by 1% in the year to March.

While the figures are from a period in which Covid-19 was impacting the country, the CSO warned that figures were provisional, adding that its index is based Revenue returns, and there is a 44-day deadline before these have to be submitted. This has meant that the property price index has only captured a fraction of recent transactions.

Falls are expected in the coming month as the full impact of the lockdown on the country emerges.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole increased by 1% in the year to March from €220,477 to €222,745.

By contrast prices in Drogheda were down 0.3% in March from €250,580 to €249,893.

The median asking price in Dundalk was up €5,000 to €210,000. Meanwhile in Drogheda it was down €2,209 to €240,000 while in Louth it was up €3,000 to €210,000.