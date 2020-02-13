Dundalk house prices rebound slightly in December

The average price of a house in Dundalk increased by 1.2% in December.

This follows a fall of 0.2% in November when prices were also down 1.2% annually.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that the mean house price in the town now stands at €213,701, up from €211,113 in November.

Prices were up €1,491 on December 2018 when the mean price of a house stood at €212,210. This represents a year on year increase of 0.7%.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole increased marginally by 0.02% in December from €218,268 to €218,315.

Prices in Drogheda were down 0.4% in December, falling from €250,921 to €249,895.

The median asking price in Dundalk was up €500 to €200,500. Meanwhile in Drogheda it was down €1,500 to €244,250 while in Louth it was unchanged at €205,000.