Dundalk house prices suffer annual decrease in November

The average price of a house in Dundalk fell by 0.2% in November and was 1.2% down on this time last year.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that the mean house price in the town now stands at €211,113, down from €211,441, in November.

Prices were down €2,522 on November 2018 when the mean price of a house stood at €213,635. This represents a year on year decrease of 1.2% – the first time in 2019 where prices have been down annually compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile prices in Louth as a whole increased by 0.2% in November from €217,877 to €218,268.

Prices in Drogheda were virtually unchanged in November, increasing by just €8 from €250,913 to €250,921.

The median asking price in Dundalk was unchanged €200,000. Meanwhile in Drogheda it was down €2,250 to €245,750 while in Louth it was unchanged at €205,000.